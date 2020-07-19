Cyberpunk 2077, incredible but true: you can finish the game without completing the main quest

Share it:

It may seem counterintuitive, but it has been confirmed that it will be possible to complete it Cyberpunk 2077 without completing the main campaign. Does it seem absurd to you? In reality it is not: here's what Pawel Sasko of CD Projekt RED has to say about it.

the Lead Quest Designer was able to talk about the topic during an interview with Polish colleagues on Spider's Web. The structure of the Cyberpunk 2077 quests was shaped on the basis of what characterizes The Witcher 3, which is a main campaign with multiple secondary assignments that branch off from it, without affecting it. A substantial step forward was made at this turn, given that in Cyberpunk 2077 side quests can heavily affect the storyline in many different ways, to the point that it will also be possible get to the end credits without completing the campaign main.

"The structure of Cyberpunk 2077 is similar to that of an ear of corn. The main story is at the center, and many secondary plots depart from it, which can be activated in various ways. These secondary plots allow us to do things that are not we had never done – they can change the plot in such a way that it will even be possible to complete the game without reaching the end of the main story, thus obtaining completely different epilogues from those of other players who have followed another path by making other choices, meeting different characters and created relationships with them ".

What do you think of this possibility? We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 19th, will subsequently also arrive on Google Stadia. It can also be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X since the launch of the consoles thanks to their backwards compatibility functions, but a free graphic update is already expected for all buyers of the game on PS4 and Xbox One. While you're there, read our interview with Pawel Sasko, Queest Designer of Cyberpunk 2077.