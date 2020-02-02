Cyberpunk 2077 in VR? CD Projekt excludes it, Virtual Reality "is niche"

Share it:

In an interview with OnMSFT, John Mamais (head of the Krakow studio of CD Projekt RED) said that during the development of Cyberpunk 2077 the software house has considered the possibility of including support for Virtual Reality, and then set it aside.

The reasons? According to Mamais it would be an unfeasible path at the moment, since some elements of the game do not seem to work in Virtual Reality, besides the fact that the VR market would still be small, experimental and not very profitable. "We tried. We were thinking about VR, but now we are not doing anything. We have received the development kits for Virtual Reality but … some things may work, but I think it is still not a viable way. You don't make much money with VR, not yet. It is very experimental and niche. I would like it, I like VR, but we are not doing anything right now. "

What do you think of his words? It is true that the inclusion of Virtual Reality support would have further increased the already long development times Cyberpunk 2077, in work for at least eight years. The title, among other things, is back from an important postponement: initially scheduled for April 16, 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is now expected on September 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The launch date of the Stadia version has never been revealed accurately.