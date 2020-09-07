Cyberpunk 2077: In multiplayer you will be happy to spend money on microtransactions

Share it:

It has long been known that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a multiplayer mode. Do not expect it, however, at the launch, scheduled for next November 19th: the guys from CD Projekt RED explained that it may not arrive before 2022. What you can already expect, however, is the implementation of microtransactions.

All multiplayer experiences rely on a monetization system to support themselves and, at the same time, guarantee income for the creators. Cyberpunk 2077 will be no exception, and while they haven’t yet given substantial details on the nature of the mode, the guys at CD Projekt RED already have clear ideas on how to implement it.

These are the words that President Adam Kiciński shared at the last meeting with shareholders: “We won’t be aggressive, but you can expect great things to buy. The goal is to designing the monetization system to make people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating the feeling of value. The same that is attributed to our single-player games: we want players to be happy to spend money on our products. The same goes for microtransactions. You can expect them, of course, and cyberpunk is a perfect setting for selling various things, but we won’t be aggressive. We will not irritate gamers, we will make them happy – at least this is our goal “.



Will Polish developers be able to create this feeling of happiness linked to microtransactions, one of the most controversial aspects of the modern gaming industry? We’ll see. There will still be a lot of water under the bridges before playing the multiplayer mode, expected not before 2022. Cyberpunk 2077 will be launched on November 19 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and later on Stadia. An update for PS5 and Xbox Series X is also in development, free for owners of the previous generation versions. For the single player component, remember, they are instead provided both free DLC and paid expansions.