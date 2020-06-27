Cyberpunk 2077 in action: travel to Night City in 20 minutes of 4K gameplay

Share it:

The Night City Wire event, broadcast by CD Projekt RED on Thursday 25 June, raised the curtain on many intriguing aspects of CD Projekt RED's production.

For example, the narrative aspect of the game has returned to show thanks to the publication of the new Italian trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, but not only. The public was in fact able to take a deeper look at the settings, atmospheres and characters that will populate the ambitious GDR created by the authors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For readers who want to get a first taste of their journey through the neon lights of Night City, we report the publication of a rich session of gameplay of Cybeberpunk 2077, proposed in resolution 4K and lasting about 20 minutes.

As usual, the video is available directly at the opening of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube channel: we wish you a good vision! What do you think of the futuristic atmospheres of Cyberpunk 2077, are you anxious to be able to explore the alleys of Night City firsthand? For further details, we remind you that Everyeye's editorial staff has recently had the opportunity to personally test the production CD Projekt RED: our Francesco Fossetti has told you his impressions after four hours of play in a rich trial of Cyberpunk 2077.