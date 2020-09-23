Cyberpunk 2077: here are the official wallpapers of the bands that will populate Night City

After making us familiar with the gangs that will populate Night City, the guys from CD Projekt RED have released a series of wallpapers in various resolutions that show in detail the styles and characteristics of the bands of Cyberpunk 2077.

The set of new wallpapers published by the Polish studio gives space to every single gang with different models and characterizations: Tiger Claws, Valentinos, Wraiths, The Mox, Voodoo Boys, Maelstrom, 6th Street, Animals and Aldecaldos are the names of the bands that will give life to the neighborhoods of Night City. Each wallpaper is available in different resolutions on the official website of Cyberpunk 2077.

In a recent interview, developer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz explained that each Life Paths will change the relationship between protagonist V and the various gangs, with changes that will become more sensitive over the course of the adventure. Anyhow it will not be possible to join any band but according to the choices of the players the balance of power between the various suburban realities can be modified.

Before leaving, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19th on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S.