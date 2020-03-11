Cyberpunk 2077 has already been sent for the PEGI and ESRB age classification

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The delay of Cyberpunk 2077, It is obvious. But in a very short time there will be new game information that could make the wait a little more bearable. Or quite the opposite! The fact is that the CD Projekt RED game has already been sent for age classification agencies to do their job.

Indeed, very soon the PEGI system and the ESRB will determine the nature of its content. And although it is obvious that it will be a game for people over 18, the descriptions could reveal new clues about the game in question.

The news comes from the head of the Polish studio, Adam Badowski, who has gone to his official Twitter account to share the information. This is what he said about it: "While we wait for the game to be qualified, we work on polishing technical aspects and testing it. The game looks better and better with each passing day!".

On the other hand, all this means that, very hard, the title will suffer a new delay. And best of all: that this extra time will have come really well. Something obvious, but that caused some controversy when the announcement occurred. Especially since there were many delayed games in a few days. Among them, there was also the remake of Final Fantasy VII and Marvel's Avengers, from Square Enix.

We just submitted @cyberpunkgame to age rating agencies around the world (PEGI, ESRB, etc.). While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day! – Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) March 10, 2020

In short, although the game was initially planned to reach the market in May 2020, it will finally arrive in stores on September 17, 2020. Remember that the game will be available for both PS4, Xbox One and PC and for Google Stadia . At the moment, CD Projekt RED has no plans for next-generation consoles.

Sources: PushSquare / Twitter