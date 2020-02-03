Cyberpunk 2077 has about 75 side missions with history

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interviewing John Mamais, head of the CD Projekt RED studio in Krakow, it was possible to know how a really relevant secondary mission town will be Cyberpunk 2077.

Talking about these types of missions that do not respond to the main story and comparing them to those we had in The Witcher 3, some very interesting details have been given.

"In The Witcher 3 we created the elements of the open world at a very late stage of development when there were two or three people working on it. Now there are about 15 people working on these open world missions".

Specifically, he referred to these missions as Street Stories, a sort of side quests with important details to meet the characters and the world of Night City, the city where this science fiction adventure takes place.

"There are a couple of levels. There is the passive level, where the vendors are, and then there are the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there are about 75 stories from the street. Then there are minor activities too".

None of these missions has been elaborated with procedural or random elements of any kind. According to the manager, all have been desasaplanded by hand to serve a specific purpose.

Mamais says that the game world is full of this kind of missions and situations that will make us feel very well exploring and filling in the gaps as we better understand what this cyberpunk universe is like.

The developer also commented that there are currently no plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 because he thinks it would be too much for the console. "But it turns out that we could fit The Witcher 3 and at the time we also thought it would be too much".

On the possibility of playing in virtual reality, I commented that some things manage to work with this technology but that it still does not give much money and it is still something very niche to bet big.

Source.