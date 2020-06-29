Cyberpunk 2077, from Badlands to Night City: here is V as Nomade

Share it:

As emerged from our latest test of Cyberpunk 2077, at the beginning of the adventure the players, in addition to shaping the appearance and sex of the protagonist V, will also be able to choose three different origins for the character – Nomad, Body or Street Kid – which will influence the narrative background and the first approach to the game.

The V who embraced Nomad's life begins his adventure stealing a car in the Badlands surrounding Night City, places in tone and aesthetics are reminiscent of the settings of Mad Max. This will also be reflected in the style of clothing, as demonstrated by the images shared by CD Projekt RED in the past few hours, with a V – both in the female and male version – that has embraced Nomadic life by dressing jeans, leather vest and boots. You can find them at the bottom of this news.

The Street Kid route also begins in the Badlands (in the midst of a theft of a mysterious cargo), while that of the Corps (an individual who voted body and soul for multinationals) begins directly in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launched on November 19 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and subsequently also on Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The two next-gen consoles are expected to be upgraded for free from the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Have you seen the latest trailer in the Cyberpunk 2077 story?