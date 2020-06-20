Cyberpunk 2077: free update on PS5, postponed multiplayer and DLC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the sidelines of a conference held following the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077, Michał Nowakowski of CD Projekt RED would have revealed some details about the online sector of the game and upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

As for the Next-Gen versions, Nowakowski underlines how the launch date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions has been reviewed as a consequence of the new date of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions, it is not clear what the new window is but they will surely come out "after November 19. "

The manager of CD Projekt RED then underlines as well as the owners of the PS4 version will receive the free upgrade for PlayStation 5, exactly as it will happen on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It must be said that this passage is not particularly clear and the translation from Polish may be incorrect, since in the past the study had stated that it could not say anything about it until when Sony does not clarify the issue of upgrading games from PS4 to PlayStation 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One will be playable from day one on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X but according to CEO Adam Kicinski, the study planned a first upgrade at launch and a second "massive update in 2021"which will improve various unspecified aspects.

Space also to the online sector that probably will not be able to come out in 2021 and will see the light only the following year or even in 2023 if further delays should accumulate. The study then also planned DLCs, which should be comparable in size to Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions of The Witcher 3. In any case, absolute mystery about the launch window or the contents of the downloadable packages.