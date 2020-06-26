Cyberpunk 2077: fear and delirium in Night City in the new official trailer

Share it:

As promised, CD Projekt RED has kicked off the expected Night City Wire show by showing a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, an expected title that has recently undergone a further delay.

The new trailer, titled "The work", gives us an overview of most infamous places in Night City, mostly at night, where the protagonist V will have the opportunity to meet a rather varied cast of characters. It is given ample also room for real action in different gameplay scenes, with fistfights, shootings and pursuits at breakneck speed in the car. At the end there is also room for one new appearance of Johnny Silverhand, character played by Keanu Reeves.

What do you think of the new trailer? During the show Night City Wire the Cyberpunk anime: Edgerunners was also announced in collaboration with Studio Trigger and Netflix, and expected in 2022. Cyberpunk 2077 will instead be released in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions on November 19th. Subsequently it will also arrive on Google Stadia, while on PS5 and Xbox Series X the free upgrade is expected starting from the PS4 and Xbox One editions (when they are made available). In the meantime, find out what we think of the game after ours four-hour trial in the preview of Cyberpunk 2077.