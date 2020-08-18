Cyberpunk 2077: excellent feedback for CD Projekt in the Life Path survey

Share it:

The curators of the social profiles of CD Projekt have launched a survey focused on the Life Paths of Cyberpunk 2077. The responses received from fans and the large number of users who participated in the initiative seem to confirm the excellent work done by the Polish developers.

After leaving a few days to fans to "absorb" all the new narrative and gameplay that characterized the last Night City Wire, the authors of The Witcher series asked their users a simple question: "Which Life Path will you choose for your first game of Cyberpunk 2077?"

The responses received to the survey were about 200,000However, what determines the success of the initiative is not the high number of enthusiasts who wanted to express their opinion on the matter, but the statistical equidistance between the answers offered by the survey participants.

In fact, at the time of writing the 33.2% reports that he wants to interpret the Nomadic in its first run to Cyberpunk 2077, while the 37.6% of fans say they want to devote themselves to Street life, with the remainder 29.2% who instead looks with greater interest at the narrative crossroads that will see V interpret the Corporate.

As highlighted by videogame analyst Benji-Sales, the survey conducted by CD Projekt shows that "You know you've done an amazing job of designing your game's story when all three initial story paths are chosen so evenly by the fans". And you, with which Life Path you will start your first adventure in the shadow of the Night City skyscrapers? Let us know with a comment, but first we remind you that on these pages you will find our special on this Cyberpunk 2077 activity and romance.