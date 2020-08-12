Cyberpunk 2077: everything you need to know about weapons

Share it:

A few hours after the conclusion of the new episode of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire, which allowed us to discover some additional details on V's "life path", the time has come to deepen what will be the dangerous weapons usable by the protagonist.

In our new video, just published on the Everyeye YouTube channel, you can find out a lot of information on the tools of death that will allow V to make his way through the enemies and on the important companies of Night City who deal with their production. Among the weapons analyzed we find for example the dangerous ones Mantis Blade, or the blades that can be installed on the arms of the character that allow you to cling to the walls and slice the enemies first of metal protections.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that the game will be available starting next November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (GOG, Epic Games Store and Steam). CD Projekt RED also stated that the Google Stadia version and the free update to support next generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will also arrive at a later time.

