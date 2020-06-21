Cyberpunk 2077: DLC won't be cut content from the game, CD Projekt reiterates

Share it:

After the painful new postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 in November, CD Projekt executives discussed the nature of the expansions of the blockbuster RPG and reiterated that future DLCs will not include any kind of "cut content" from the base game.

In a recent meeting with shareholders organized to take stock of the situation and explain the reasons for the new postponement, the CD Projekt board member Michal Nowakowski illustrated the views of the Polish company and explained, regarding the expansions of Cyberpunk 2077, that "we have not yet mentioned the specific number of DLC that will come out after the launch, but only that we prefer to call them 'expansions' because they will have a lot of content that will make them bigger than the typical DLC".

"The fact that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been moved means to postpone proportionally also the release of these potential expansions", then remarks Nowakowski before adding that "we have not made any specific announcement on the timing of publication of these expansions, but since they are still in the development phase I emphasize that these are not the contents that we decide to 'keep in the drawer' at launch, so to speak".

In this way, the representative of the main European videogame giant reaffirms the desire not to cut any genre from Cyberpunk 2077 to give life to fictitious post-launch expansions. To those who follow us, we finally remember that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive free updates on PS5 and Xbox Series X.