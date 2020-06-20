Cyberpunk 2077, development difficulties? Even Batman and Harry Potter at the center of a rumor

Share it:

During the day of Thursday 18 June the news of a further delay of Cyberpunk 2077 came: the game CD Projekt RED it will not be released in September, but around mid-November.

The news was followed by the appearance on Reddit of some rumors related to the ambitious role-playing production. It was the user who spread themheskethh2"which claims to have information not only on Cyberpunk 2077, but also on a dense group of games Waner Bros.. The alleged Insider seems to have correctly anticipated some of the information related to the announcement of It Takes Two, the new title of Josef Fares, already author of A Way Out, a circumstance that led the community to examine the other details shared by the user.

On the Cyberpunk 2077 front, the alleged Insider reports on several aspects they would have slowed the development of the RPG. Problems are mentioned in the latter location, which would be taking a long time to make from the original Polish language. To this would be added the numerous commitments of Keanu Reeves, who would have had little time to end the recording sessions. Finally, problems are reported optimization of the framerate on console current gen, in addition to one plot considered "divisive", although not at the level of the reactions triggered in certain situations by The Last of Us Part 2.

Rumors continue focusing on several titles related to the DC universe. In particular it refers again to a Batman under development at Warner Bros. Montreal with the involvement of Rocksteady and a reveal planned for during an upcoming DC event. However, the team would also be working on a game Super-Man. Finally, it refers to an "extremely next gen" title dedicated to Suicide Squad, which should also include single player elements. Finally, the user reiterates how theHarry Potter RPG is still being worked on at Warner Bros.

At the moment, we remind you that this is nothing more than rumors: nothing reported is in fact supported by official confirmations.