Cyberpunk 2077 designer shares his vision of Metal Gear Solid

January 15, 2020
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
It is not the first time that the designer of a studio is encouraged to draw his own version of the video games of others. And it is not the first time that we remain with our mouths open because of it. This time it was because of Furio Tedeschi, art designer of CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077, who has been encouraged to upload several works to his social networks “inspired by Metal Gear Solid" In them we can see several soldiers in futuristic uniform that could fit perfectly in the next installments of the franchise of Konami. Winter patrols, sniper squads, stealth suits and even heavy artillery. All of them with the logo of Outer Heaven, the nation-fortress in which Snake's first adventures were set. Who knows, now that Hideo Kojima and the developer have put land in between, and seen the last installment of the series (Metal Gear Survive, with a 6.5 on MeriStation), perhaps this will be the best we receive from it in a while.

At the beginning of the year something similar happened with Raf Grassetti and the Star Fox saga. Grassetti, artistic director of the last God of war (GOTY 2018), he was encouraged to share with his followers several illustrations of James McCloud, Slippy Toad, Peppy Hare Y Falco Lombardi, some of the most iconic characters in the Nintendo series. In his case it is not the first time that the designer is encouraged with other franchises and his Instagram is a whole chest of treasures and impossible dreams about how games like Cuphead, Dragon ball, The Avengers or Spider-man. Always with a realistic and very particular air that recalls the infinite possibilities of imagination and the wide spectrum of styles with which the videogame studios work.

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

