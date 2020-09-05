Cyberpunk 2077 cost over 100 million euros

Share it:

The latest financial report released by CD Projekt RED reveals the costs incurred by the company to carry out the Cyberpunk 2077 project, announced with a teaser in 2012 and still in development, with release scheduled for November.

The Polish company has invested in the game 4,488,513 million Polish Zloty (PLN), around 110 million euros at the current exchange rate. The figure in question includes marketing and development costs, moreover CD Projekt makes it known that at the moment there are investments in progress also in other related projects “solid and very popular franchises“, including presumably The Witcher. At the moment no new AAA games dedicated to the franchise have been announced, however, The Witcher Monster Slayer for iOS and Android, an augmented reality app that will allow players to hunt monsters, has recently been unveiled.

CD Project RED will release Cyberpunk 2077 in November and in 2021 it will make available a substantial free update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. Recently Cyberpunk 2077 returned to show itself in Ray Tracing during the event dedicated to the new GeForce GPUs, thus renewing the collaboration between CD Projekt and NVIDIA.

