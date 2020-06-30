Cyberpunk 2077: Coming Soon for the Japanese Version?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to the information obtained by the editorial staff of the Australian portal PressStart, in the Japanese version of Cyberpunk 2077 the mature contents and adult themes of the CD Projekt blockbuster GDR will meet some censorship.

Among the "sensitive issues" that should be affected by this complaint seem to be really many, judging from the list drawn up by PressStart on the changes made to the contents of thehighly anticipated sci-fi work of the authors of The Witcher 3 coming November 19th on PC, PS4 and Xbox One:

Addition of underwear to male and female naked characters

to male and female naked characters Review of some sexually explicit content

Review of the more gore scenes , such as cutting off parts of the human body and exposing the bowels

, such as cutting off parts of the human body and exposing the bowels Revision or removal of graphic elements leading to the shape of the genitals from billboards and graffiti

If confirmed, the cut of these "sensitive elements" would add to similar cases such as that on the Japanese censorship of Metal Gear Solid 5, complete with comment by Hideo Kojima, or on the basis of the censorship that hit on The Order 1886. If you are curious to scroll through the list of mature themes of the new CD Projekt RED work, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis of the Brazilian rating of Cyberpunk 2077 between sex, drugs and violence.