Cyberpunk 2077: characters and vehicles in new images from Famitsu

Summarizing all the information shared by CD Projekt on the sidelines of the first Night City Wire, the Famitsu editors have created a special on Cyberpunk 2077 which also presents exclusive images on characters and vehicles of the sci-fi gigopolis that will be the background to the adventures of V .

As reported on Twitter by fans of the latest rolistic epic of the authors of The Witcher 3, the deepening of the famous Japanese videogame is enriched by two unpublished shots, presumably made with the Cyberpunk 2077 game engine.

The images in question capture two different scenes: in the first, set on the streets of Night City, you can admire a shady figure intent on getting out of his car to head threateningly towards the protagonist holding a gun, while in the second we see an equally enigmatic character while meditate inside a room.

Waiting for the November 19 in order to meet again the gaze of these NPCs coinciding with the launch of the new blockbuster of CD Projekt on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, we leave you in the company of this article where we tried to shed light on the ingame vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077 between cars and motorcycle.