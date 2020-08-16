Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt's Pawel Sasko reflects on the evolution of graphics

Share it:

The Lead Quest Designer of CD Projekt RED, Pawel Sasko, started from some images that compare the 2018 demo with the latest build of Cyberpunk 2077 to share his thoughts on the evolution that took place in the graphics of the blockbuster GDR in these two years of development .

Shooting of the frames of the work done by the youtuber Cycu2 with his video in which Cyberpunk 2077 looks like another game compared to the 2018 demo, the author of the Polish software house highlights the commitment made by his colleagues on the CP2077 project.

In providing his comment on this comparison, Sasko is keen to point out that, despite the big steps forward made under the exquisitely graphic profile, "The project is still in the works and will continue to be so until it is launched. We are using every minute of our time to keep improving it". At Sasko's tweet they have answered sarcastically even the managers of a fanmade profile of Cyberpunk 2077 with a message asking if the developers will be able to further improve the game "in less than 99 days?", recalling the time that separates us from the commercialization of the sci-fi blockbuster.

In recent days, on the other hand, too Pawel Kapala reiterated the same concept expressed by Sasko and, in the role of Senior Gameplay Designer, underlined how the development team is not satisfied with the hand-to-hand combat of Cyberpunk 2077 and that, precisely for this reason, it is taking advantage of the time that divides them from release of the title, scheduled for November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, to intervene on this aspect.