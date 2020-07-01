Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt unveils the rich digital bonuses in every copy

Share it:

From the pages of the main social media of CD Projekt, the Polish software house confirms that all the versions for sale of Cyberpunk 2077 will include rich digital bonuses, with a surprise represented by content added just today!

On Twitter, the guys from CD Projekt remind us that inside each copy of Cyberpunk 2077 we will find the soundtrack, the digital booklet, the manual that will help us familiarize ourselves with the dynamics of gameplay and the story to be lived in the shadow of the skyscrapers of Night City and the backgrounds for your favorite device.

To the already substantial package of bonuses is added today the digital comic Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice, with lots of food for thought on the narrative setting, on the most important NPCs and on the Night City gangs.

The offer, therefore, will involve all standard and special editions of CP2077 and it will add to the contents foreseen for those who will buy the collector's editions of the GDR in the open world. One of them, the Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition, is bookable on Amazon.it and includes an exclusive steelbook case, the compendium on the setting and history of the game world, the postcards and the map of Night City as well as a set of stickers. Below you will find the link for pre-order on Amazon.it:

Before leaving you with the image that portrays all the bonus contents of CP2077, we remind you that the CD Projekt sci-fi blockbuster will be available from November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will arrive later: however, those who purchase the title on the current-gen console, however, will be able to download the graphic update for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X.