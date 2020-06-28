Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt shows new, spectacular subjective images

Share it:

After showing us V in the role of the Nomad, the developers of CD Projekt publish new images of Cyberpunk 2077 which testify to the goodness and usefulness of the perspective view.

At the exit of Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled for November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the sci-fi blockbuster by the authors of The Witcher 3 will present only the first-person view, except in the driving phases and in certain situations of Braindance. However, many, on social networks and on the main industry forums, are asking CD Projekt to integrate one too third-person view like the one that marked Geralt of Rivia's latest RPG adventure.

It is no coincidence, therefore, if Polish developers have chosen to accompany the event Night City Wire with several images of Cyberpunk 2077 that allow you to appreciate the subjective view, an essential element of the game experience offered by the title.

As specified several times by CD Projekt, the entire set of NPC animations, the combat system, the graphic elements that distinguish the work and the structures of the dialogues, the interface and the menus have been made on the assumption that everything can be enjoyed to perfection only through the first-person shot. We do not know, however, whether or not the integration of the third person view falls within the future plans of CD Projekt between free updates and expansions following the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In any case, we leave you in the company of the new images and we remind you that on these pages you will also find one special by Francesco Fossetti on the gameplay news of Cyberpunk 2077 after four hours of play.