Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt reiterates: there will be several free DLCs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Using a funny meme about the Kool-Aid drink mascot, CD Projekt reiterates its intention to publish several free DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077.

When asked by an enthusiast about the possible presence of additional free content such as those that interested fans of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, the representatives of the Polish software house have left the Kool-Aid “talking cup” the burden of responding with an “Oh Yeah!” which really leaves no room for doubt.

Already in September 2019, on the other hand, the guys of CD Projekt reported that they wanted to give shape to multiplayer and free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, but reassurances in this sense are always nice, especially in consideration of the now known development difficulties related to the Coronavirus emergency which led to the postponement of the launch of the title to the end of 2020.

The commercialization of Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be never too close November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Google Stadia version is expected by the end of the year, while with regard to the graphic update of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X we will have to be patient until 2021. Buyers of the current-gen version for PS4 and Xbox One, it should be noted, will still be able to play the title on the corresponding nextgen console through “advanced backward compatibility”, that is, with significantly reduced loads and, let’s suppose, higher resolution and graphic improvements.