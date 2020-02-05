Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED publishes a new wallpaper

Share it:

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus we have not been able to discover the news on Cyberpunk 2077 that CD Projekt RED wanted to show us at the Taipei Game Show. Fortunately, to make the wait less tough comes a brand new wallpaper that the developers have published on the official website.

Unlike the other images, this new wallpaper does not show us the game directly but its beautiful artwork with the protagonists V in female version and his motorcycle. The drawing in fact sees the beautiful V lying on its fireball in what appears to be a degraded area of Night City while looking at the colorful city, full of illuminated billboards and towering skyscrapers. Unfortunately, there is no 4K resolution version of the image and, on the official website, it is possible to download it at the maximum resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed to September 17, 2020. The game is expected to be released on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store, GOG and Steam) and Google Stadia. However, the Nintendo Switch version of Cyberpunk 2077 does not seem to be expected, since according to the developers the hybrid console would not be able to hold such a heavy title from a technical point of view.