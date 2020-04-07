Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red invites us to create the perfect PC case

Share it:

Although the PC market in the video game industry is generally governed by digital rules, there are still many companies that bet on the physical format when it comes to launching their great titles. CD Projekt Red is one of them and Cyberpunk 2077 prepares to land in compatible with a true luxury edition.

And to celebrate, the Polish company wants to propose a very interesting game to all fans. What does it consist of? Very simple: creating a desktop computer case with a gaming desasapland based on Cyberpunk 2077 itself. And whoever wins will get a very juicy prize, too. Below you can see the announcement trailer of the proposal.

Indeed, it is a Modding contest called Cyber-Up Yout PC, in which the objective is to create a PC box that could go through one that appears in the game world. The contest will begin today, and in its first phase it will only be necessary to present the desasapland. In other words, you will not need to do anything physical.

In any case, a few criteria have already been announced that must be taken into account when participating. For starters, at least part of the desasapland must include recycled material (it can be a decorative object). In addition, you must use one of the official logos of the game (you have everything you need on the website of the same).

Finally, CD Projekt Red also wants the case to be a reflection of the duality that Night City will present, where richer people live as well as more disadvantaged people. Thus, it will be necessary for the box to also represent this duality.

And there is a deadline until May 17, 2020. Afterwards, the 5 best desasaplands will be selected, which will finally be built by professional modders. In the end, only one will win. The final prize? It will be related to that desasapland and will be a complete PC provided by Alienware that will include an NVIDIA graphics card.