Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED creates a splendid artwork for the Dragon Boat Festival

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours from Dragon Boat Festival 2020 (or the Dragon Boat Festival), the oriental event that is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar, CD Projekt RED wanted to celebrate this festival with a beautiful themed artwork Cyberpunk 2077.

Marcin Momot of the Polish software house, enthusiastic about this arwork, has decided to share it on his Twitter account, allowing all fans to save it on their mobile phones, tablets and PCs to use it as wallpaper. The image in question shows V aboard his motorbike intent on chasing some other vehicle and ready to hit him with his "mantis blades", or the lethal graft that allows the protagonist to make blades come out of his arms. In the background there are also three magnificent red dragons who seem to accompany the character in his mad rush.

It should be noted that at the moment it is not possible to download versions other than a 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels), which however can be adapted by users directly from their smartphones to be used as a new background.

Looking forward to letting you know about our first impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 next Thursday, we remind you that an artist has recently tried to imagine what Ciri might be like in Cyberpunk 2077.