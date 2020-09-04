Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED celebrates one million YouTube followers with a gift

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The wait for the release of Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled for next autumn, is getting more and more impatient and the attention towards the blockbuster sci-fi is getting higher and higher. To celebrate the milestone of one million followers on YouTube, CD Projekt RED has decided to give a gift to fans.

In fact, last week the official YouTube page of Cyberpunk 2077 has reached the quota of one million subscribers. To celebrate the event the boys of CD Project RED have decided to release the first track that will be part of the soundtrack of the highly anticipated RPG. The message posted on Twitter by the developers reads: “Last week, we unlocked a very special goal: 1 million followers on YouTube! And to celebrate this fantastic milestone, we have something for you …la world premiere di Hole in The Sun, the first track from our official Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack“.

The track, already heard in the last episode of Night City Wire, was produced by Raney Shockne with the participation of COS and CONWAY, or la band in-game chiamata Point Break Candy. In the last few days Cyberpunk 2077 has shown itself with a lot of active ray tracing lighting, taking advantage of the collaboration with NVIDIA.

Before leaving you to the song, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 17th on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and then also arrive on next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.