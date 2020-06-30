Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt recommends not playing it only in 'GTA mode'

Share it:

During an interview with PCGamesN, the developer of CD Projekt RED, Max Pears, suggested to future users of Cyberpunk 2077 not to play it only in "GTA mode" but to fully experience its history to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Night City .

The Level Designer of the Polish software house explains that "if you want to go wild and have no regrets while playing Cyberpunk 2077, you always have this option and that's fine for us. However, once you start playing the missions and see the amount of options you have available, I think users they will stop to think before doing something reckless or reckless ".

Reconnecting to the tests carried out by those working in the sector and the journalists who were able try your hand at preview with the challenges offered by the early stages of Cyberpunk 2077's story, Pears later added that "we saw many people prefer that 'GTA mode', but then after a while they realized the great diversity of things that can be done and therefore changed the way they were playing".

At this point we just have to remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available from November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while an official date has not yet been announced for the Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. On the pages of Everyeye.it find it special by Francesco Fossetti on the gameplay news of Cyberpunk 2077 after the four-hour trial held before the digital show that inaugurated the series of Night City Wire events who will keep us company until this fall.