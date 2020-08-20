Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt promises great environmental destructibility

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After promising that Cyberpunk 2077's enemies will not be bullet sponges, CD Projekt's Pawel Kapala reassures fans about the goodness and depth of environmental destructibility that we will be able to experience by exploring Night City.

During the last interview granted to VG247.com, the Senior Gameplay Designer of CD Projekt RED discussed this particular aspect of the CP2077 play and content experience to explain that "We put a lot of emphasis on environmental destructibility. Players will notice it in many ways, from the simplest to the most complex like glasses and bottles that explode when hit by bullets. We wanted every place to return that feeling of destruction at the conclusion of a violent shooting ".

The Cyberpunk 2077 graphics engine will take care to display this on the screen deep environmental destructibility even in broader elements, or at least this is the promise made by Kapala when he states that "There will be elements like destructible covers, glass and windows. All of these things will give you that feeling of power your weapons offer. But environmental destructibility will extend to other things as well, such as bullet holes on most surfaces. with lots of effects. For example, if you hit a water pipe, you will see spurts gushing from the exact point of the bullet hole. This kind of dynamic effects involve almost all the objects in the game ".

The fireworks display of particle effects, broken glass and disintegrated roofing prepared by the guys from CD Projekt will officially start on November 19 with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.