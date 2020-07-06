Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt introduces Judy Alvarez, the Braindance expert of Mox

Share it:

Thanks to the new Cyberpunk 2077 character card shared on social media by CD Projekt, the Polish authors allow us to deepen our knowledge of Judy Alvarez, the girl admired during the first Night City Wire event.

With this card, the CD Projekt team connects to the latest gameplay scenes of Cyberpunk 2077 with V immersed in the Braindance to help us outline the narrative and content contours of this important activity that we will have to carry out during the adventure.

The role played by Judy in these missions set in a digital dimension, in fact, will be crucial because of her incredible skills. This is confirmed by the Warsaw developers themselves in describing us Judy Alvarez like "the most experienced Braindance in all Night City, respected for her skills, creativity and innovation capacity. Motivated to change things for the better, she works as technical manager of braindance with the Mox".

The card is embellished with a splendid image that immortalizes Judy in full figure and that testifies, if needed, the efforts made by the artists of CD Projekt to characterize every single secondary character of the sci-fi epic to live in the role of V from November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Before leaving you to the tweet of the Polish software house and to the image of Judy Alvarez, we remind you that on these pages you will find a special on the history of the Braindance of Cyberpunk 2077 and an in-depth analysis on how many vehicles will be available between car and mode.