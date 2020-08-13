Cyberpunk 2077, between weapons and Life Path: all the news of the new Night City Wire

Share it:

As promised, Monday 10th August CD Projet RED presented to the public an interesting review of information related to its ambitious new production.

Cyberpunk 2077 he therefore occupied the stage with a rhythmic event rich in content. With all available neon lights turned on, the team raised the curtain on some intriguing RPG features. Among these, the mechanics of Life Paths stand out in particular, which will allow the player to choose between three different "origins" for their role alter-ego. The narrative background of the protagonist will therefore change according to whether he assumes the identity of Street Kid, Nomadic or Corporate.

During the appointment there was also space to discuss thearsenal that V will have at his disposal to travel the dangerous and dark streets of Night City. Awaiting the player will be a wide selection of offensive tools: our Giuseppe Arace talked about them extensively in an interesting special dedicated to the futuristic weapons of Cyberpunk 2077. Finally, space also for adrenaline soundtrack that will accompany the adventures of the players.

Obviously, the Everyeye editorial team followed the event live on Twitch: to accompany ours Alessandro Bruni Sabaku no Maiku also intervened, for an interesting comparison on the new contents shown by CD Projekt RED. If you missed the appointment and want to retrieve every detail of the Night City Wire, don't worry: at the opening of this news and on the Everyey on Demand YouTube Channel you will find the full replica of the live. We wish you a good viewing!