Cyberpunk 2077, between multiplayer, microtransactions and DLC: all the details on video!

Lately, CD Project RED got to share an interesting selection of details about the ambitious RPG set in the neon-lit streets of the dangerous Night City.

Specifically, the development team once again wanted to reassure the public about the exit date: work on the title is proceeding in such a way as to allow for the exclusion of further delays. So just postpone for Cyberpunk 2077, which will arrive on time on PC, PS4 and Xbox One next November 19. In reconfirming this element, however, the Polish software house also wanted to offer further explanations on what the public can expect in the post-launch phase of the game.

In particular, the CD Projekt RED management confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and expansions will soon be presented. But not only: discussing the sector multiplayer Expected in the title, it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will include microtransactions. To share with you all the latest updates on the universe of Night City, the editorial staff of Everyeye has created an entirely dedicated video. As always, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: we wish you a good view!

What do you think of the latest information presented by the software house author of The Witcher 3?