Cyberpunk 2077, between lore and music: the crazy story of Johnny Silverhand on video!

Played by the famous actor Keanu Reeves, the character of Johnny Silverhand is preparing to conquer the community of gamers who will cross the doors of Night City.

Frontman of the rock band known as “Samurai“, the man carries the weight of a crazy and complex personal story on his shoulders. Waiting to find out what details Cyberpunk 2077 will reveal to us about the intriguing figure, Everyeye editorial team has made a journey in depth into lore of Cyberpunk, role-playing game created by Mike Ponsdmith which is the source of inspiration for the new work of CD Projekt RED.

Between wars, civil protests and rock music at full volume, in the life of Johnny Silverhand there was certainly no lack of unexpected events, difficult moments and adrenaline, in an existential journey that certainly deserves to be recalled. To present you in detail the origins of the character played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, we propose a video entirely dedicated. As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news, or, alternatively, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. We wish you a good viewing!

In closing, we remind all players eager to be able to tread the gloomy roads of Night City that the flashing neon lights that will illuminate the darkest corners have recently returned to show themselves in a spectacular trailer in Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing.