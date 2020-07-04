Cyberpunk 2077 between cars and motorcycles: how many ingame vehicles will there be?

Share it:

Among the many specials on Cyberpunk 2077 published by the trade press after the first Night City Wire event, a deepening of GameRant stands out, inviting us to reflect on the number and types of vehicles that we will be able to drive as V.

The "perfect excuse" to try to understand what the means of transport of Cyberpunk 2077 will be offers us CD Projekt RED with the publication of a new ingame image that immortalizes a shiny Turbo R. Let's try to summarize all the vehicles announced to date from Polish developers:

Quadra Turbo R : the first vehicle to be featured in the CP2077 promotional material. The 80s-style supercar was driven by V in the E3 2018 trailer, with extras in subsequent gameplay.

: the first vehicle to be featured in the CP2077 promotional material. The 80s-style supercar was driven by V in the E3 2018 trailer, with extras in subsequent gameplay. Quadra Type-66 : a two-seater muscle car that shares the style of the classic cars of the 70s and 80s with the Turbo R, built with lines very similar to AMC's Javelin AMX.

: a two-seater muscle car that shares the style of the classic cars of the 70s and 80s with the Turbo R, built with lines very similar to AMC's Javelin AMX. Quadra "Reaver" Type-66 : a heavily modified variant of the Type-66, the Reaver is one of the means of transport that distinguish the most dangerous members of the Wraith gang

: a heavily modified variant of the Type-66, the Reaver is one of the means of transport that distinguish the most dangerous members of the Wraith gang Rayfield Aerondight S9 : Night City's high-end supercar is inspired by the lines of the Bugatti Veyron and Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6.

: Night City's high-end supercar is inspired by the lines of the Bugatti Veyron and Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6. Valefort Alvarado : admired for the first time in one of the promotional materials linked to Kitsch posters, the Alvarado is a sedan with a strong "70s Cadillac aesthetic" and is equipped with four front wheels.

: admired for the first time in one of the promotional materials linked to Kitsch posters, the Alvarado is a sedan with a strong "70s Cadillac aesthetic" and is equipped with four front wheels. Thorton "Nomad Special" : is the unnamed car that was shown during V's first Night City Wire as V's "favorite medium" in exploring the immense desert regions that mark the periphery of the Cyberpunk 2077 gigalopolis.

: is the unnamed car that was shown during V's first Night City Wire as V's "favorite medium" in exploring the immense desert regions that mark the periphery of the Cyberpunk 2077 gigalopolis. Yaiba Kusanagi CT3-H : the only bike of Cyberpunk 2077 to have been revealed so far, the Kusanagi CT3-H is equipped with a small but very powerful nuclear-powered engine that gives it an extraordinary speed and acceleration and maneuvering capabilities impossible to previous vehicles with fuel or electric motor.

: the only bike of Cyberpunk 2077 to have been revealed so far, the Kusanagi CT3-H is equipped with a small but very powerful nuclear-powered engine that gives it an extraordinary speed and acceleration and maneuvering capabilities impossible to previous vehicles with fuel or electric motor. Militech Chevalier: the flagship car of the military megacorporation Chevalier can only be a heavily armed SUV or, to put it like V, a "monstrous Tank". The vehicle equipment includes extensive technological equipment and active target search drones.

While waiting to find out if CD Projekt hides us still other vehicles, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available from November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent launch on Google Stadia and in the double nextgen version represented by PS5 and Xbox Series X.