Cyberpunk 2077 becomes an anime for Netflix: here is Edgerunners!

During the Night City Wire show there was also room for some really unexpected news. CD Projekt RED has announced the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which will be created in collaboration with Studio Trigger and Netflix with the aim of expanding the narrative universe of production. The launch is fixed in 2022.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells one 10-episode independent story focused on a street kid who tries to survive in a city obsessed with technology and bodily changes. Having everything to lose, he chooses to become a edgerunneror a mercenary also known as Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt RED has been producing the series since 2018 with a team of creatives who have worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as well as on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The acclaimed Japanese studio will take care of the animations Studio Trigger. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series together with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia , BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), and the screenplay adapted by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The soundtrack will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill).

"We are happy to finally announce that we are working on an anime set in the Cyberpunk universe" said Adam Badowski, Game Director of Cyberpunk 2077 and Head of Studio of CD Projekt RED. "We devoured any cyberpunk-themed work there is to watch, read and play; it is a genre that leaves a lot of room for creativity, and has had a very strong influence on us. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is our declaration of love for cyberpunk as a genre and animated stories ".



At the top of the news you will find the presentation movie of the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. A new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer was also shown during the Night City Wire show.