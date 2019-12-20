Cyberpunk 2077: available the official video of the song listened to during the TGA 2019

Share it:

The developers of CD Projekt RED certainly could not miss the appointment with The Game Awards 2019 and took advantage of the prestigious stage to talk about the creative challenges faced in the composition of the soundtrack of Cyberpunk 2077.

The in-depth trailer of the famous Polish software house was accompanied by the live performance of one of the many artists that we will have the chance to hear during our science fiction adventures with the protagonist V in the streets of Night City. The same song from the title 4ÆM, written and interpreted byCanadian artist Grimes, is now available as an official video clip. The music video recalls the cyberpunk atmospheres with a series of holographic images that make up some of the settings inspired by the game, all based on electronic and drum'n'bass sounds.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that the upcoming CD Projekt RED sci-fi blockbuster, Cyberpunk 2077, is scheduled for 16 April 2020 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while the version for Google Stadia will arrive later.