Cyberpunk 2077 and the slums of Night City: new postcards from Santo Domingo

After congratulating Hideo Kojima on the release of Death Stranding on PC, the authors of CD Projekt share some of the sketches used to shape Santo Domingo, one of the districts of the Night City gigalopoli that we will explore in Cyberpunk 2077.

The new artwork of the gigacity that will be the backdrop for sci-fi adventures of V and Johnny Silverhand describe us Santo Domingo as one of the oldest neighborhoods in Night City. According to the Polish software house, the corporations that dominate the city of Cyberpunk 2077 "they use it to probe the ground for industrial projects, destroying old factories to build new ones, while those who live here are holed up in mega-buildings and are forced to live a hard life, hoping for a better future".

The atmospheres offered by Santo Domingo will therefore be very different from those we will be able to breathe going into neighborhoods like Westbrook with Night City at its maximum splendor: the intention of CD Projekt is in fact to instill in each of these urban areas such a characterization to make them almost like metropolis in its own rightthus guaranteeing a wide stylistic, narrative and exquisitely playful variety for those who are preparing to wear the clothes of V.

At this point we just have to remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for launch for the November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and later on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.