Cyberpunk 2077 and the prodigies of Ray Tracing: this is how Night City will shine

During an interesting interview, Jakub Knapik is Marcin Gollent, respectively Lighting & FX Art Director and Lead Graphics Programmer at CD Projekt RED, discussed the implementation of Ray Tracing within Cyberpunk 2077.

The whole process was defined as a significant challenge by the Polish development team, which however seems to have achieved positive results in this sense, with the consideration of many variables aimed at making Night City more realistic than ever. "Currently, – they tell – we use soft shadows generated by the sun, a solution that guarantees us an incredibly detailed result, capable of highlighting every object in the visual field and of simulating the natural phenomenon of attenuation of shadows as a function of distance. We use a series of stained glass windows with Ray Tracing which they work with our proprietary lighting system, creating an incredibly realistic atmosphere generated by the sky and clouds"To all this is added the possibility of exploiting every light emitted by the elements of Night City to generate lights and shadows: the effects produced by screens and neon they will adapt to changing day and night.

To show the power of Ray Tracing and its different applications, NVIDIA recently released some new screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077.