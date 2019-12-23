Cyberpunk 2077 and Keanu Reeves: unveiled the line of action figures on V and Johnny Silverhand

Share it:

After gaining a greater presence in Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves will be happy to know that a line of officially licensed action figures will be dedicated to his character of Johnny Silverhand.

As we learn from the columns of The Toyark, the leaders of CD Projekt have given a mandate to the workshops of McFarlane Toys to create a new line of Cyberpunk 2077 themed products that will start from the celebratory statuettes of Johnny Silverhand and the hero V.

Four action figures will be dedicated to the protagonist of the latest role-playing epic of the authors of The Witcher 3 and to his "holographic companion", three of which 7 inches (corresponding to 17.78 centimeters) and one from 12 inches (30.48 cm). The commercialization of McFarlane action figures is expected in the United States for March 25, 2020, at a price that will range between $ 24.99 (for the three 7-inch figurines) and $ 39.99 (for that of 12-inch Johnny Silverhand).

Waiting to admire the first images of these Cyberpunk 2077 themed objects of desire aimed at all video game enthusiasts with the collectibles, we invite you to take a look at the splendid samurai version of Ciri's action figure.