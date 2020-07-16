Cyberpunk 2077 and Hideo Kojima? CD Projekt congratulates on the launch of Death Stranding

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's no mystery that Hideo Kojima is anxiously waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 and last year's Tokyo Game Show was seen wandering around the game stand of CD Projekt RED congratulating everyone, a message of love that the Polish studio has not forgotten.

On the occasion of the launch of Death Stranding for PC, CD Projekt RED wanted to congratulate Hideo Kojima, he did it not only with a message but also by republishing a photo showing the Japanese producer on board the V bike and above all by creating an artwork based precisely on this image. There are those who took this as a sign of the possible appearance of Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077 even if it is, it is good to say, only a flight of fantasy, a speculation based more on hope than on really existing clues.

At the moment everything must be taken simply as a tribute and personal thanks to Hideo Kojima from the CD Projekt RED team. Remember that Death Stranding is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store (as well as on PS4) while Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, later a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X.