Cyberpunk 2077 and hand-to-hand combat: here are the latest news

The latest preview video of Cyberpunk 2077 packaged by the authors of the Easy Allies YouTube channel provides new clues on the interventions made by CD Projekt developers to improve the melee combat system of their highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

In the new preview by Ben Moore, the content creator linked to the Easy Allies channel illustrates Cyberpunk 2077's melee combat "mechanically funny". The youtuber then resumes the criticisms made by those who, in past previews, have judged in a negative way the hand-to-hand clashes of CP2077.

In this regard, Moore specifies that "at first everything seems embarrassing", but over time you have the opportunity to appreciate some of the mechanical elements that make it make it fun like fast and breakthrough attacks, parades, dodges, moves to break the guard of enemies and more.

In the preview, the author of Easy Allies also has the opportunity to investigate the issue related to gunfights to confirm the presence of "unique bonuses and malus" for each weapon in the game, with modifications to the game system that "will go far beyond simple statistics" and should help to make the fighting even deeper. Besides, the opponents will do "few blows to bring down V", remark the youtuber.

To dissect every aspect of the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, storyline and combat system, however, we will have to wait until November 19 and watch the launch of the CD Projekt blockbuster on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.