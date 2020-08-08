Cyberpunk 2077 and cosplay: 400 hours of work for this replica of V's jacket

Share it:

The passion for cosplay prompted the Valentine Costumes artist to dedicate over 400 hours of work to the reinterpretation of the "Samurai jacket" worn by the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077, the netrunner V.

From the pages of his official Instagram profile, the costume designer shows the fruits of his exceptional work done in recent months after being chosen for the finals of the contest. Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay organized by CD Projekt.

V's jacket made by Valentine Costumes recreates every single detail of the garment worn by lone executioner of Night City, including the detail of thebright inside of the collar through the use of multicolored LED strips which, according to its author, should not generate too much heat and annoy the wearer of this jacket. At the bottom of the news you will find all the shots and videos shared by the CP2077 fan.

While waiting to find out what you think about it, we remind you that CD Projekt RED has unveiled the second Night City Wire of Cyberpunk 2077, setting the date for August 10 and confirming the presence of numerous gameplay scenes dedicated to the RPG branching of missions and the variety of weapons available to the hero of the blockbuster in the open world.