Cyberpunk 2077 and cars: CD Projekt between types and customizations

The Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles will represent a fundamental component of the gaming ecosystem erected by the authors of CD Projekt RED. It is not by chance, therefore, that the artistic director Pawel Mielniczuk wanted to focus on this aspect of the work in his latest interview granted to OPM UK.

Chatting with the Official PlayStation Magazine UK editorial team, Mielniczuk specified that for the launch of CP2077 there will be no less than 29 car models, with “countless variations” like those adopted by the Nomads.

According to the author of the Polish software house, these variants will not only be aesthetic but will boast unique characteristics that will distinguish them from the basic models, for example with special equipment items like mine detectors.

Moreover, some car models will be completely devoid of windows or mirrors, rendered useless in those vehicles equipped with LCD screens and of advanced navigation systems, both autonomous and accessible by our alter-ego. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for release on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and then land on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later time. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on our pages you can immerse yourself in the sci-fi atmosphere of the new colossal of the authors of The Witcher by reading this special on the weapons of the future of Cyberpunk 2077 and their characteristics.