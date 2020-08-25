Cyberpunk 2077 and accessibility: subtitles will be customizable

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recently, the issue of accessibility of subtitles in video productions has emerged quite frequently, with several complaints from the public.

At the center of the debate above all a generalized tendency to use small font size, which has often forced developers to intervene with post launch corrections. As an example, the Outer Worlds subtitle patch or the Ghost of Tsushima subtitle complaints can be mentioned, but the cases are actually quite numerous. On this front, it appears that CD Project RED has instead decided to immediately offer the possibility to customize their gaming experience according to personal needs.

As you can in fact check directly at the bottom of this news, the official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed an interesting detail. The ambitious neon-hued RPG will include several options related to sottotitoli, of which it will be possible to freely modify important aspects. Let’s talk first of the font size, to ensure adequate readability, but not only. Even the color of the latter can be customized by the player, so as to further facilitate the use of the texts. A certainly appreciable solution, especially for a title that will include a large amount of on-screen dialogue.