Cyberpunk 2077: an anime series is coming to Netflix in 2022, Trigger to production

A few moments ago, during the event Night City Wire organized by the guys from CD Projekt Red, the existence of one was revealed anime series inspired by the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Among the few official information, it has been confirmed that the anime will be distributed by Netflix and that will be titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the video announcement, published on the video game YouTube channel. The animation studio staff Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare) said: "We are trying to make an anime that everyone can enjoy, video game fans and not. Keep following us!". The anime will arrive in 2022 and will presumably tell an original story.

Studio Trigger will soon be celebrating its tenth anniversary, and has recently worked on several high profile projects. Promare, the 2019 film directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, proved to be an excellent commercial success and was nominated for several awards for the best anime film of the year; in the same way BNA: Brand New Animal, the latest animated series released in the first third of 2020, has been very popular in the West and has recently landed on Netflix.

