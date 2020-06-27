Cyberpunk 2077: all the Night City Wire commented in Italian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours after the end of the interesting Night City Wire, here is the replica of the long marathon aired on the Everyeye Twitch channel and which accompanied us throughout the afternoon yesterday at the event dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 with the presence of numerous guests.

In fact, during the marathon we hosted Sabaku No Maiku is Black Hawk, with whom we talked about the highly anticipated CD Projekt RED title and their expectations. The event began at 6:00 pm, which we commented in Italian with Marco Mottura, Francesco Fossetti is Tommaso Montagnoli. Our three editors, who had the opportunity to play the title for four hours, at the end of the Night City Wire showed numerous gameplay sequences telling us about their experience with the game, whose mechanics adapt according to the game's style of play. user thanks to the numerous ways in which missions can be completed.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that on the occasion of the Night City Wire it emerged that Cyberpunk 2077 will have 3 very different Prologues based on the story of V. Nvidia has also published new screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077 that showcase the power of Ray Tracing.

Did you know that CD Projekt RED has released a splendid Cyberpunk 2077-themed Dragon Boat Festival artwork?