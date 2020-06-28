Cyberpunk 2077: all the gameplay of the first Night City Wire in a video

Share it:

With still in his eyes the splendid scenes immortalized in the images of Cyberpunk 2077 in subjective, the youtuber Parris plunges us into the sci-fi atmospheres of the CD Projekt blockbuster to show us a video that contains all the unpublished gameplay sequences admired in the first Night City Wire event .

The video proposed by the content creator summarizes the emotions experienced during the first of many digital events that the Polish software house has already promised to organize from here to autumn to help us outline the outlines of the playful and narrative experience that awaits us at the launch of the title.

For further information on the new gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, we refer you to this special signed by Francesco Fossetti packaged after four hours of play spent in the shadow of the neon signs of Night City. Before leaving you to the video at the beginning of the article, we remind those who hope to soon wear the jacket of V that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with subsequent landing on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

