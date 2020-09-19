Cyberpunk 2077: Alanah Pearce will also be in the CD Projekt RED game

Looking forward to discovering some interesting news in the Night City Wire tomorrow afternoon, fans of Cyberpunk 2077 they learned over the course of the evening that too Alanah “Charalanahzard” Pearce will be present in the game CD Project RED.

The influencer, podcast presenter and videogame journalist of Australian origins has in fact published through her official Twitter account a screenshot of the game that leaves little doubt: the girl will have an NPC in the game with her features and to whom she has also lent the own voice.

Here is the message from Alanah Pearce to her fans and those of Cyberpunk 2077:

“Here’s a new screenshot from Cyberpunk 2077! It’s me. I’m literally in the game and really excited to announce that I’ve voiced a character who also has my face.”

It is not the first time that something similar happens in a large production and about a year ago we witnessed the participation of numerous characters from the world of entertainment and videogame information in Death Stranding. The title Kojima Productions in fact boasted the presence of Geoff Keighley, Conan O’Brien ed Herman Hulst.

Waiting to find out more about the character of Alanah Pearce, we remind you that you can follow the next Night City Wire live with Sabaku and Falconero tomorrow from 5:30 pm on the Everyeye Twitch channel.