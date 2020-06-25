Cyberpunk 2077: a package with wallpaper and posters is free, there are also the Badlands

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are now only a few hours left Night City Wire, the event where CD Projekt RED will return to show the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077. To celebrate the imminent arrival of the presentation, the Polish company has made available on its store a huge package full of images and other assets.

By visiting the home page of GOG.com it is in fact possible to redeem this package of ben 4GB, inside which you should find numerous wallpapers, weapon designs and posters that can be printed by users. The offer has a limited time duration, in fact you can add this bundle to your GOG account by 19:00 on the next Saturday 4 July 2020. To join the promotion, all you have to do is log in with your account on the official website (create an account if you don't have one), visit the home page and click on the green button of the small banner linked to the offer with the word "Get it FREE".

Speaking of offers, we remind you that for a few hours it is possible to redeem a copy of Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Have you already seen the splendid artwork for the Dragon Boat Festival of Cyberpunk 2077?