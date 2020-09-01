Technology

Cyberpunk 2077: a new screenshot reveals that in Night City we will not only read on PCs

September 1, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
During the afternoon the official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated with a new screenshot that reveals a detail of the Night City created by CD Project RED.

It seems that in the game world the print continue to exist and that there are shops in which it will be possible to buy books e newspapers. This means that the textual content that can be found around the game world will not only concern technological devices, but also paper products.

We remind you that recently other very interesting information has also emerged about the dangerous Night City and the relationship that its citizens have with weapons. In fact, it would seem that guns are particularly widespread in Cyberpunk 2077 and that in some shops it is even possible to buy special disposable weapons, which will be thrown away when the magazine runs out.

Waiting to find out more details about the game, we remind you that its release is scheduled for next November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store). The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X since their launch, but the upgrade to exploit its potential will come only at a later time.

