Cyberpunk 2077: a full-bodied update for PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive in 2021

New details emerge from the conference held by CD Projekt RED following the referral of Cyberpunk 2077 and after confirming the free upgrade from PS4 to PlayStation 5, the CEO of the Polish studio mentions a substantial Next-Gen update.

Adam Kicinski reiterates how the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are still without a release date, presumably will arrive in November but certainly after the launch of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One editions, scheduled for November 19.

It is underlined as "Cyberpunk 2077 will run on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from launch, exactly as it will happen with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. From now on it will be possible to play on Next-Gen with some technical and aesthetic improvements that we are currently unable to describe ."

The CEO of CD Projekt RED then mentions a new "robust upgrade" specifically dedicated to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions and coming in 2021, this update will be offered free of charge to all owners of the PS4 and Xbox One editions. However, it has not been revealed what the improvements will be made by this massive update.

So little concrete information on the Next-Gen edition of Cyberpunk 2077, however, we learn how both versions for PS4 and Xbox One will enjoy a free upgrade, option until now only confirmed only for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.